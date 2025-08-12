Emma Stone shaved head for upcoming role in ‘Bugonia’

Emma Stone got bald

Emma Stone is opening up about the bold hair transformation she had to keep hidden for months.

The two-time Oscar winner revealed she shaved her head for her upcoming film Bugonia, which arrives in theaters on October 31, but wore wigs in public to keep the look under wraps.

“I was bummed I wasn’t going out with it,” she told Vogue in an interview published August 11. “Just straight-up bald. I think that would have been fun.”

The La La Land star, who sported wigs at appearances like the New York Film Festival in October 2024, said she actually loved the change.

The transformation was filmed for a scene where her character is kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists, played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis.

Describing the experience, the 36-year-old said, “No better feeling in the world. The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my god, it’s amazing.”

Still, the moment carried emotional weight for her. Stone recalled feeling a wave of emotion, thinking about how her mother, Krista Stone, had lost her hair years earlier while undergoing breast cancer treatment.

“She actually did something brave,” Emma remembered. “I’m just shaving my head.”

Her mother, however, encouraged her to embrace the change. “My mom was like, ‘I’m so jealous. I want to shave my head again,’” Emma shared.

The actress, who shares a 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with husband Dave McCary, said that while she may not have been able to debut the look publicly, the experience was freeing and something she’ll always remember.