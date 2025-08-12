Jason Bateman gushes over Jennifer Aniston’s closeness to kids

Jason Bateman describes Jennifer Aniston’s closeness to daughters

Jason Bateman is opening up about just how special Jennifer Aniston’s role is in his family’s life, especially with his daughters.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for their feature on the Friends star, the actor revealed that Aniston shares an unusually close bond with his girls, Francesca, 18, and Maple, 13, whom he shares with wife Amanda Anka.

He even described her as more of a “co-mom” than just a family friend.

“She almost makes us parents look bad because she’s so incredibly attentive and consistent with her curiosity and warmth,” Bateman shared.

“She’s the first one to call or text about big dates in the girls’ lives. She has questions about boyfriends.”

When asked if she’s more like an aunt, Bateman explained, “Aunts you might not see all the time. She’s almost closer to a co-mom with Amanda. She’s been a part of their lives from the moment they were born.”

He added that his daughters don’t really view her as the “public Jennifer Aniston” most people know.

Their close connection has also led to some fun, lighthearted moments. Aniston recalled a time during a vacation when she spotted Francesca wearing one of her bikinis.

“Well, there’s my bikini. Your child is now wearing my bikinis. Whoa. We’ve come a long way,” she joked.

Bateman’s comments paint a picture of a deep, genuine friendship, one that extends far beyond Hollywood and into the everyday moments that truly matter.