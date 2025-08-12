Jennifer Lopez seems to be embracing life after painful breakup with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, iconic star who appears to be in positive spirits lately, lit up social media on Monday with a set of bold and glamorous selfies that had fans buzzing.
The singer and actress, 56, appeared calm after an unexpected moment with a grasshopper during the last show of her Up All Night tour in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the night before.
The Unstoppable star chose a look that mixed glamour with a playful twist, wearing black long-sleeve leotard with sheer floral stockings and black pumps.
Lopez showed off her toned legs and famous curves.
The Atlas actress kept her caption simple, posting only a black heart emoji and fans did the rest, flooding the comments with love and admiration.
Paris Hilton also joined in while her makeup artist Georgi Rusev wrote, “I don’t know if we were ready for this post.” One admirer called her “Perfection,” another praised her “Million dollar legs,” and someone even wrote, “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the baddest of them all.”
The actress kept busy since her much-talked-about divorce from the Batman actor Ben Affleck in 2024 after two years of marriage.
Earlier this year Jennifer was seen filming alongside Brett Goldstein in New Jersey for a movie set to release in April 2026
