Is Angelina Jolie planning to leave Hollywood?

Angelina Jolie to relocate out of Hollywood

Angelina Jolie is preparing to say goodbye to her long-time Los Angeles residence as she sets her sights on life abroad.

The Oscar-winning star, 50, is planning to put her historic home on the market, according to a source who tells PEOPLE she’s ready for a major change.

Page Six was first to share the news.

Jolie, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has spent years in Los Angeles due to custody arrangements following their split.

“She never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn’t have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad,” the source explained.

The couple, who finalized their divorce settlement in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle, are parents to Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

The source revealed Jolie’s plan to relocate “as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year,” adding that she’s already exploring several locations abroad.

“She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles,” the insider said.

Her Los Angeles property is a piece of Hollywood history. Built in 1913 and purchased by Jolie in 2017 for $24.5 million, the estate features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and spans 11,000 square feet.

It was once owned by legendary director Cecil B. DeMille, who bought it in 1916 for under $28,000. Charlie Chaplin lived in a neighbouring home before DeMille acquired and merged the two estates, making the property truly unique.

According to another insider, Jolie plans to make some minor updates before officially listing the home.

“It’s a historic masterpiece and truly such a beautiful estate,” the source noted, a fitting description for a property so deeply tied to Hollywood’s golden era.