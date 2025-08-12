Jennifer Aniston says 'Friends' cast tried their best to help Matthew Perry

The 'Friends' cast was already 'mourning' Matthew Perry long before his death

Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the Friends cast was mourning Matthew Perry long before his untimely death in 2023.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in an interview published Monday, August 11, the Morning Show star revealed that she and the rest of the beloved sitcom’s cast — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — “did everything [they] could” to support Perry through his struggles with addiction.

“It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” Aniston, 56, shared.

In an emotional confession, she admitted, “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better.”

She added that she’s “glad” Perry, who died in October 2023 at age 54, is “out of that pain.”

Perry’s death was ruled a result of a ketamine overdose. In August 2024, five people were charged in connection, including two doctors who recently pleaded guilty to distributing the drug.

The late actor was candid about his decades-long battle in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, estimating he spent “$9 million or something” trying to get sober.

He also expressed his gratitude for Aniston, who according to Perry was the one who "reached out [to him] the most."