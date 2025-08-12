Mel B stuns guests with Spice Girls reunion at wedding event

Mel B stuns guests with Spice Girls reunion moment at wedding event

Mel B celebrated her second wedding with a three-day party in Morocco and was joined by her Spice Girls bandmate Mel C for a surprise duet that delighted guests.

The singer, who earlier married Rory McPhee at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, held the celebration at Selman Marrakech.

While Mel C could not attend the first ceremony, she made it to the Moroccan festivities with her boyfriend Chris Dingwall.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Mel B said, “It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there. We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when Holler came on. We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special.”

For the celebration, Mel wore a sheer red Justin Alexander gown with hand-beaded detail that took six people more than 850 hours to create.

However, she paired it with a Moroccan-inspired cathedral veil, saying she that wanted to look like a “floating mermaid” as the sun went down. “Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it’s passionate and spiritual,” the singer explained.

The event was filled with family moments as her eldest daughter Phoenix walked her down the aisle, Angel was one of Rory’s groomsmen and Madison served as a bridesmaid.

Mel admitted that they accidentally walked down the wrong side of the aisle but laughed it off, saying it was in “true Brown tradition.”

Morocco holds a deep meaning for the star as it was the last holiday destination she visited with her late father, Martin, before his death in 2017.

“The whole weekend was full of so much love and happiness. I could feel my dad swirling around everywhere,” she said.

Mel said that the celebration was filled with music, laughter and lots of emotions.