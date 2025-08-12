Beckham family rift in spotlight after Brooklyn, Nicola renew vows without parents

Beckham family drama took a fresh turn after Brooklyn Beckham posted romantic photos from a secret vow renewal with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The celebration caught attention not only for its intimate setting but also because his dad and mother, David and Victoria Beckham, were missing from the important event.

The couple renewed their vows on August 2 in a quiet ceremony at Nicola’s father Nelson Peltz’s grand estate in Westchester County.

Brooklyn called the vow renewal “a really beautiful experience."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s parents stayed on a luxury yacht trip far away, continuing to fuel talk of an ongoing family rift.

In those heartwarming photos, Brooklyn and Nicola looked completely smitten, as the bride wore a cream off-the-shoulder gown decorated with delicate floral details, along with a thin veil. Whereas, the groom wore sharp tuxedo with his shirt collar open.

One picture showed Nicola smiling brightly as Brooklyn gazed at her lovingly.

However, Reports claimed that Nicola turned down a dress designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham and chose a Valentino gown instead, which reportedly did not sit well with the Beckhams.

Now tensions were said to have started around their 2022 wedding when the Peltz family played a major role in the event.

Brooklyn appeared to be keeping his distance from his parents, as he skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations in May. Nicola has also rarely been seen with the Beckham family in recent years.