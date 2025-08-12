Jennifer Aniston shocks fans with confession about Brad Pitt gossip

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the unexpected person she talks to about her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in an interview published on Monday, the Friends icon shared that she often speaks with Gwyneth Paltrow, who was once engaged to the actor in the 1990s, about the F1 star.

“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” Aniston recalled. When asked if Pitt ever came up in their conversations, she smiled and said, “Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls.”

She explained that they often exchange advice and talk about different things in their lives, asking each other questions like, “What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?”

The Murder Mystery star first met the Fight Club actor in 1994 through their managers. However, they began dating quietly in 1998 and tied the knot in July 2000. Their marriage ended in 2005.

Pitt later married Angelina Jolie, while Aniston married Justin Theroux and both of those marriages eventually ended as well.

Looking back, Aniston shared how she coped with the heartbreak. “Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl,” she said. She admitted the divorce became headline material for years and added, “It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally.”

The actress said the constant public attention was difficult and that she “didn’t have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by” the gossip.

"We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston also opened up about her grief over losing her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, sharing that she mourned him long before his death in 2023.