Mark Wright's sweet family trip to Palma comes with one 'disappointment'

The TV personality shares a 5-month-old Palma with his wife Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright gave a sneak peak into family life as he opened up about his recent holiday to Palma, Majorca with his daughter.

The TV personality shares a 5-month-old Palma with his wife Michelle Keegan, revealed that 'something left him disappointed' during the trip.

It all began while hosting the Heart Saturday Breakfast alongside Olly Murs.

During their conversation, Olly asked Mark how his holiday to Palma was, and he admitted that something disappointed him when they first go there.

'Well, Palma is spelled like Palma. Like Palma, the place in Majorca, the city where you land. '

'And I was always like, whenever you land in another country and you gone through passport control,they are never happy.'

Mark continued: 'They never look at them smiley, it's just' gracious,' and just walk off.'

Speaking about his daughter, he added: 'She's like her mum. She sleeps a lot, you know the tantrums on the plane, then she sleeps the whole flight.'

Meanwhile, Michelle paid a sweet tribute to their baby daughter Palma by sharing chic holiday snaps.