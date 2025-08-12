‘Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett reveals partner’s battle with rare eating disorder

Jonathan Bennett shares emotional video of partner’s first meal after rare throat condition

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has shared a deeply personal update about his partner Jaymes Vaughan’s rare health condition after Vaughan was diagnosed with a Schatzki ring.

The actor, who tied the knot with Vaughan in [year], posted a heartfelt video on Sunday, August 10, capturing his partner’s emotional first meal after undergoing a procedure for the condition.

In the clip, Vaughan says with visible emotion, “Oh my God, babe. Is this what it’s like when you eat and it goes down? I’m emotional … I’m eating!”

Bennett, 44, explained in the caption that Vaughan, 42, had struggled to eat without vomiting for most of his adult life.

“My husband has a condition that made it impossible for him to eat without throwing up for almost his entire adult life,” he wrote. “Yesterday he got the procedure to open up his throat, and this is his first meal after fixing what’s called a Schatzki ring.”

Vaughan later described the experience of the surgery as “nothing less than a volcano.”

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support for The Groomsmen actor.

One wrote, “Wow! I had no idea you were going through that. I’m so happy for you!”

Another chimed in, adding, “I really hope you can get it fixed too! DM me if you want me to fill you in on more.”