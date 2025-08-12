Olivia Munn, John Mulaney's baby daughter says her first word

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney's baby daughter says first word

Olivia Munn is celebrating a sweet milestone with her baby girl. The Your Neighbors and Friends actress, 45, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram revealing that her 10-month-old daughter, Méi June, has officially said her first word, and it was “Mama.”

In the clip, Munn, who shares Méi and her 3-year-old son Malcolm with husband John Mulaney, 42, is seen holding her daughter and encouraging her to repeat it.

“Her first word was mama! I don’t have video proof of it yet but it’s true. It’s true. Can you say mama now? Can you say mama?” she asks, beaming with excitement.

“Méi’s first word is Mama! And she surprised me by saying it on camera!! Although she upgraded to ‘Mom,’” Munn wrote in the caption.

She also shared that when Malcolm spoke his first word, it was “Dada,” which meant a lot to Mulaney.

“When he heard him say it, his heart exploded,” she recalled. “But with Méi, for all of the reasons, I was secretly praying for it to be Mama.”

Munn and Mulaney’s relationship began publicly in June 2021, and they welcomed Malcolm just five months later. In July 2024, the couple married in an intimate New York ceremony at a friend’s home, officiated by Sam Waterston, with only Malcolm and one other guest present.

Two months later, their family grew again with the arrival of Méi.

Speaking about parenting during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April, Munn admitted she’s not the stricter parent in the household.

Comparing herself to Robin Williams’ character in the 1993 classic Mrs. Doubtfire, she laughed, “The crazier things [Malcolm] says, it just makes me laugh so much. John is much more like—like I will laugh in the moment of him doing something, like knocking all the flowers off the table, I think it’s so funny.”

She went on, “And, I—because apparently we’re trying to teach him not to do those things, but I know I am the Mrs. Doubtfire of the situation. I am Robin Williams, and he is Sally Fields.”

This sweet “Mama” moment marks another special chapter for Munn and Mulaney as they continue raising their two young children together.