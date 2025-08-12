Jennifer Aniston reacts to iconic Rachel Green style return with surprising twist

Jennifer Aniston has shared her thoughts on the return of 1990s fashion, including the style made famous by her iconic Friends character Rachel Green.

In a new Vanity Fair cover interview, the actress said that she was happy to see many trends from that decade making a comeback.

"I celebrate the ’90s coming back,” she said. But she was clear about what she would leave behind, adding, “Except for those narrow sunglasses and the really thin eyebrows.”

Aniston explained that she has a soft spot for vintage pieces from the era, saying, “They fit me so well.” Her character Rachel was known for wearing outfits that quickly became part of pop culture, such as printed slip dresses, plaid skirts and baby tees.

Even years after the iconic series ended in 2004, Rachel’s wardrobe continues to inspire fans and celebrities. In 2023, Hailey Bieber dressed as the character for Halloween, wearing a black turtleneck, plaid miniskirt and loafers.

However, the Murder Mystery star herself was recently compared to Rachel during a dinner outing with Pedro Pascal.

While her new photoshoot showed her in bold, modern looks, Aniston’s comments proved that she still enjoys revisiting the style that helped define her career. She welcomed most of the decade’s fashion revival but made it clear that some trends are better left in the past.

Fans of Jennifer Aniston and her Friends character Rachel Green saw her love for the ’90s comeback as a reminder of why that era’s style still feels fresh and loved today.