Paul Simon’s daughter strongly reacts to Richard Gere’s act

American singer Paul Simon’s daughter Lulu Simon has recently lashed out at actor Richard Gere for destroying her childhood home.

The singer’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories on July 8 and she called out the Pretty Woman actor for selling her childhood home to real-estate developers.

“Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere – I do!” she wrote in white text over a selfie and a screenshot of a news article about the home’s imminent destruction.

Lulu continued, “He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase.”

“Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots,” she remarked.

Lulu opened up that she “hates him!” over the photo.

In a second slide, the singer’s daughter posted an old picture of Richard who looked like surrounded by the cats and dogs.

“I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness,” she captioned.

Her post was then followed by a meme of a frog sitting in front of a colourful sky as she wrote, “Time will put your enemies in the ground.”

For the unversed, Richard bought the New Canaan Conn, property from Paul and Brickell around 2022 and two years later the actor and his wife Alejandra Gere officially sold the house for $10.75 million in October 2024.

Earlier in May, it was announced that the home was going to be demolished in order to make room for a nine-property development on the site.

The news came after Richard and his wife Alejandra had moved to Madrid to stay closer to their family.