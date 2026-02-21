Mia Goth reacts to ex-partner Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest

Mia Goth reportedly wants her ex-partner Shia LaBeouf to seek help after he made headlines for an alleged altercation with two men during Mardi Gras celebrations in the Louisiana city earlier this week.

On Friday, an insider spilled to TMZ that the Frankenstein actress wants Shia to go to rehab for his drinking habit.

The confidant further claimed that the Fury star's recent behavior has “been going on for years."

It's worth mentioning here that Mia quietly called it quits with Shia nearly a year ago, and they have a daughter together.

Revealing where Mia currently stands with her ex-partner, the source told the outlet that she still loves him and wants him to be in their 3-year-old daughter Isabel’s life.

For those unversed, Shia was arrested on February 17 after an alleged altercation with two men in New Orleans. He was then charged with two counts of simple battery.

"At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted," police said in a statement provided to People magazine.

"Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business," added the law enforcement department. "A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf who used his closed fists on the victim several times."

Hours later, the Transformer actor was spotted dancing on Bourbon Street while holding jail release paperwork in his mouth.