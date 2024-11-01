King Charles cuts Prince Andrew’s security amid feud

Prince Andrew’s security faces the axe.

Prince Andrew faces a tense deadline as King Charles moves to strip the Duke of York’s security detail at Royal Lodge amid ongoing tensions within the royal family.

Andrew, who has resided at the historic Royal Lodge—once the Queen Mother’s home—since 2003, is reportedly facing a new 'nightmare' as his security is set to be removed as of November 1.

Insiders suggest the King’s decision could be a strategic push, compelling Andrew to consider vacating the property altogether, especially as royal-funded security is no longer an option.

The move has intensified the already strained relationship between the brothers, fueling speculation about Andrew’s next steps.

Prince Andrew has managed to hold onto Royal Lodge, his £30 million Windsor home, but his future there is uncertain as his security detail faces imminent removal.

Previously, King Charles offered Andrew the option of relocating to Frogmore Cottage—former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—but the Duke of York has remained firm, hoping to one day pass Royal Lodge to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However, securing a new residence and funding personal security may pose challenges for Andrew, given the shadow cast by his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.



