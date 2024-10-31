Jennifer Garner honours Jenna Rink from '13 Going On 30' for Halloween

Jennifer Garner played older Jenna Rink in '13 Going on 30'

Jennifer Garner is thirty, flirty, and thriving for Halloween this year.

The 52-year-old actress threw back to one of her most iconic movie roles, Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30, complete with her iconic dress from the 2004 hit rom com.

In a playful video shared to her social media on All Hallow’s Eve, Garner recreated a memorable scene from the film.

"Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink," Garner wrote, as she lip-synced to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody while applying makeup, just as her character did for Poise magazine's big party in the movie.

Complete with Jenna’s sparkly butterfly necklace, Garner added a humorous twist, slipping on raspberry-coloured sneakers and striped tube socks instead of the character’s classic blue heels. She even paused to give her spandex an amusingly puzzled look.

Since its release, 13 Going on 30 has remained a fan favourite, following awkward teen Jenna Rink’s wish to be “30, flirty, and thriving” and the whirlwind adult life she magically wakes up to. Garner’s Halloween tribute brings back nostalgia for fans, many of whom have been celebrating the movie’s 20th anniversary.



The post adds to Garner's recent 13 Going on 30 reunion with co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer, who joined her in a lighthearted Instagram video back in April titled “13 Going on Boomer.”