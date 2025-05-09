Prince William, Kate share message as King Charles calls for immediate action

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an important message after King Charles called for immediate action in a historic moment of his reign.

Kensington Palace released delightful photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales from their joint appearance at a music concert at Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace.

The couple joined the monarch, Queen Camilla and senior royals as they paid tribute to veterans and war heroes on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Alongside the pictures, William and Catherine wrote, "A brilliant evening celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day."

They added, "An honour meeting veteran and their families. Huge thanks to all the amazing performers who made tonight's concert so special."

It is pertinent to note that Prince William and Princess Kate released a new update after the King urged influential people across the world to prefer dialogues over conflict.

In his historic speech, King Charles said, "As we reach the conclusion of the 80th anniversary commemorations, we should remind ourselves of the words of our great wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, who said 'Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war.'"