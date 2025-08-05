Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off amid growing legal tension

Blake Lively’s legal team has called out the actress's It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni for leaking details from her private deposition and trying to make it look like a dramatic face-off.

On Monday, Lively's lawyers filed a motion claiming Baldoni and his team gave information to the press right after her July 31 testimony.

They said that it was done on purpose to push the idea that her deposition was some kind of showdown.

The team told the court that Baldoni’s side “immediately leaked details from the deposition to the tabloid media” and tried to “advance a storyline that the deposition was a face-to-face showdown between Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively” just to “create a media circus.”

TMZ reported that the actor and director showed up for the deposition, which took place at the actress lawyer’s office in New York.

However, Daily Mail said she came with her older sister Robyn Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds and eight lawyers.

But the Another Simple Favor star's legal team said those leaked reports made it seem like she brought a big group because she was nervous or needed support, while the CONMAN star came in alone.

In the new motion, her lawyers said she gave her statement while sitting across the table from Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel.

Furthermore, they added that eight lawyers were also there for the Wayfarer and Wallace Parties, and two of them questioned Blake directly.

Neither Baldoni’s lawyer nor Lively's team responded to Page Six when asked for more comments.