Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri opens up on having famous parents

Eva Amurri on nepotism

Eva Amurri is offering a thoughtful take on the often-debated topic of "nepo babies", a term used to describe children of famous parents, and how that label has shaped her experience.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress and content creator spoke candidly about her life today, her family background, and how she’s navigated public perception.

The daughter of acclaimed actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri, Eva has spent much of her life in and around the spotlight. But these days, her life looks very different.

Living in a small town hasn’t completely removed her from her Hollywood roots.

“I'm pretty sure everyone in my town knows who my parents are,” she said with a laugh. And while that recognition can sometimes come with unfair assumptions, Eva has reached a point in her life where she's no longer interested in explaining herself.

“People just have all different kind of perceptions of it. And to be honest, I'm like a 40-year-old mom, three kids, married for the second time. I really have no interest in correcting them. So I just don't, you know what I mean? I don't really care.”

Eva has always maintained a level of openness with her audience, whether it’s sharing details about her home life or navigating major personal changes.

She went through a very public divorce from former soccer player Kyle Martino in early 2020, just before welcoming their third child together.

Through it all, she’s been transparent about the ups and downs, making her one of the more relatable voices among public figures.

Rather than trying to push back against the “nepo baby” narrative, Amurri seems to have embraced the reality of her background without letting it define her present.

Her focus now is on raising her children — Marlowe Mae, 10, Major James, 8, and Mateo Antoni, 5 — and building a life rooted in creativity and authenticity, far from the noise of Hollywood.

As the conversation around privilege and fame continues to evolve, Amurri’s calm, grounded perspective serves as a reminder that everyone, regardless of background, is trying to find peace and purpose in their own way.