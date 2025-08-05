Liam Neeson, son Daniel support Pamela Anderson at play ‘Camino Real’

Liam Neeson showed up for Pamela Anderson’s big moment on stage, along with family, and gave a sweet nod of support to both his co-star and real-life partner.

The 73-year-old actor was in the audience at the Williamstown Theatre Festival on Sunday, August 3, as Anderson gave her final performance in Camino Real, the Tennessee Williams play that’s been running since mid-July.

A source close to the festival confirmed to PEOPLE that Neeson wasn’t alone, his son Daniel also joined him for the final afternoon show.

Anderson, 58, played the role of Marguerite Gautier, as the production marked her return to the stage following her critically praised performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

That role, she once said, had been “a dream fulfilled.” Camino Real was yet another leap in her progressive journey as a stage actress.

The play itself is known for its unconventional structure and dreamlike atmosphere.

It follows an American sailor, Kilroy (played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez), who wanders into the surreal and fragmented world of Camino Real.

Along the way, Kilroy encounters iconic literary and historical figures, including Don Quixote (Frankie J. Alvarez) and Lord Byron (Ato Blankson-Wood), each symbolizing elements of hope, loss, and idealism.

Anderson’s portrayal of Marguerite Gautier was a significant piece of that complex puzzle.

But this wasn’t just a theater moment for the couple.

Neeson and Anderson also recently shared the screen in The Naked Gun, which premiered just two days before her stage curtain call.

The film is a reboot and continuation of the 1988 cult classic, now with Neeson stepping into the role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.,the son of the original franchise's lead, played by Leslie Nielsen.

Anderson plays his love interest, Beth, adding a layer of on-screen chemistry to their off-screen romance.

The new Naked Gun installment has kicked off strong at the box office, pulling in $28.5 million worldwide in its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It also seems to be resonating with fans and critics alike, currently holding a solid 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.