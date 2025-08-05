Nick Cannon shocks fans with bold take on his dating history

Nick Cannon, known for hosting The Masked Singer and for his work in music and comedy, said that he hoped his daughters never dated someone like him

Cannon said he wanted to become a better man and set the right example for his girls.

The Masked Singer host shared that raising five daughters made him reflect on his past. “When you have five daughters and you're like, ‘All right, I at least want to be able to be true and honest,’ but like I can't live the same life that I've always been living and attempt to right my wrongs in that sense of where like hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad,” he told Extra.

The star, who turned 44 this year, has 12 children with six women. However, he shared that 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. With Brittany Bell, he had Golden, Powerful and Rise.

He shared three-year-old twins Zillion and Zion, and two-year-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa. He also had Legendary with Bre Tiesi, Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and daughter Halo, with Alyssa Scott.

His son Zen, also with Alyssa, passed away at five months old in 2021.

He admitted that being a father, especially to girls, pushed him to grow. He said he wanted to be honest with himself so his daughters could avoid the same kind of people he used to be.

Cannon also spoke about the future of dating and said he believed people would eventually look to robots and artificial intelligence for love.

“I think everybody's about to start dating robots,” he said. “Between AI and the technology of making things we are definitely in the Total Recall Terminator-era where people are just sick of humans and they going to design the love that they want… I joke, but we are like right there.”

He believed in love at first sight, but questioned if it always lasted. “It's chemical though… when your endorphins and someone else's energy kind of collide, I think you should act on it. I think you should dive deep into it. I don't know if love at first sight always equates to longevity.”

Nick Cannon further said that the strongest kind of love usually formed slowly and lasted longer because it did not begin in a rush.