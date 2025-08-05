Beyoncé drops first hint about ‘Act III’ release

Beyoncé hints at her next move after wrapping-up 'Cowboy Carter Tour'

Beyoncé has sparked online buzz with her new Levi’s campaign, teasing the third chapter of her musical trilogy, Act III.

The 43-year-old singer, who recently concluded her Cowboy Carter Tour with a high-octane performance, has been featured in Levi’s latest campaign.

In the clip released on Monday, August 4, the Single Ladies hitmaker arrives on a horseback, wearing a cowboy outfit.

It ends with Queen B riding away on a motorbike – a symbolic moment that has prompted widespread speculation about her next creative move.

Following the campaign, fans began assuming that Beyoncé’s next album will explore a rock-inspired sound.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan tweeted, “THE MOTORCYCLE??? ACT III IS COMING.”

Another added, “her leaving on a motorcycle has to mean something, right? right?”

A third commented, “Beyoncé arrived on a horse and leaving on a motorcycle. Act III.”

Reflecting on the TEXAS HOLD ‘EM singer’s denim cowboy outfit, another fan noted, “No more cowboy hat, and on a motorcycle. I think she’s just marked the end of CC and the start of Act 3 era.”

It is pertinent to mention that in 2022, the CUFF IT hitmaker announced her “three-act project,” starting with Renaissance and followed by Cowboy Carter.

Renaissance, released in July 2022, celebrated dance and house music, while Cowboy Carter delved into country influences.

For the unversed, Cowboy Carter Tour, which began in April 2025, concluded on Saturday, July 26, with an electrifying performance.