Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ appeal for bail denied by judge in court

Sean "Diddy" Combs denied bail

Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars as the court has denied his latest bid for bail amid legal fallout from his conviction under the Mann Act.

A New York federal judge, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, denied Combs’ second attempt to secure pre-sentencing release, this time offering a $50 million bond package with the promise of house arrest and strict travel limits, as per Deadline.

Subramanian ruled that no “exceptional reasons” justified his release, citing evidence of violence, coercion, and potential witness intimidation, despite Combs’ high-profile defense argument that the behavior was part of a consensual adult “swingers” lifestyle rather than criminal misconduct.

Combs was convicted on July 2 of two counts related to transportation for prostitution, though he was cleared of more serious charges such as sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, but federal sentencing guidelines might limit his total term to around five years.

In a surprising twist, Virginia "Gina" Huynh, identified in the indictment as “Victim‑3” and previously expected to testify against Combs, submitted a letter to the court asking for his release on bail.

Huynh, who did not testify at trial, described him as cooperative and committed to his family, stating that he has not been violent for years and urging that pre-sentencing release would support his responsibilities to his children and healing overall.

However, prosecutors firmly opposed bail, arguing that strong evidence of coercion, violence, and manipulation, for example, during sexual encounters and the “freak off” incidents, demonstrated he remains a public danger.

They further noted that these acts fell outside the narrow exceptions that normally allow for pre-sentencing release under the Mann Act and asserted that allowing the requested bail could risk witness safety and public trust.

Combs will remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025, following an eight-week trial that concluded with a split verdict.

Although the number of serious counts was reduced, prosecutors intend to seek a prison sentence of at least 51 months.

Until then, he has been denied bail on multiple occasions and remains detained from his initial arrest in September 2024.