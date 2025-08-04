Taylor Swift appears in sombre photo shared by Travis Kelce's grieving dad

Taylor Swift made a special appearance as her boyfriend’s dad Ed Kelce grieves the loss of his longtime girlfriend, Maureen Anne Maguire.
On August 2, Ed — father of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce — shared a heartfelt tribute by posting a throwback photo of himself with Maureen and Taylor, uploaded to Maguire’s obituary page.
The trio, all smiles in Travis’s team Kansas City Chiefs gear, posed side-by-side in support of Travis’ team.
The multi-Grammy-winner held a friendship bracelet and a card reading “Taylor Swift,” while Ed and Maureen repped Travis’ No. 87 jerseys.
Ed previously opened up about Maureen and Taylor’s budding connection in an interview with The Los Angeles Times earlier this year. He recalled once posing for a photo with the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker when Maureen had joked, “Hey, that’s my boyfriend,” prompting a laugh from Swift.
According to her obituary, Maureen passed away peacefully on August 1, surrounded by loved ones. She was remembered as a devoted mother with “impeccable taste,” and Ed was described as her “beloved friend.”
Ed Sheeran reunites with Rupert Grint after 14 years
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76
Ozzy Osbourne, rock legend, died on July 22, 2025
Rock band Junkyard surviving band members confirm David Roach's passing in emotional note
Olivia Rodrigo concludes her final show at Osheaga Festival on Sunday
Katie adopted Doris and two other hairless cats last October