Tom Brady posts rare glimpse of family as he marks birthday

Tom Brady gave fans a rare look into his personal life as he celebrated his birthday with his sister Julie Brady.

The former NFL star posted a heartfelt family photo in honor of their shared birthday on Sunday.

“A big Happy Birthday to the greatest sister and aunt in the world” Tom wrote on Instagram.

The picture showed Julie standing beside him along with his three children Jack Benjamin and Vivian.

He added “Thanks for being our biggest fans and always looking out for us. We love you so much.”

Julie turned 51 while Tom marked his 48th birthday.

However, the photo sparked buzz among fans who pointed out how much the siblings looked alike.

Tom also reposted birthday wishes from several of his friends. One image showed him holding up all seven of his Super Bowl rings with ESPN’s caption reading “Happy Birthday.”

This summer Tom spent his time traveling with his children and in early June he visited Amsterdam with his daughter Vivian.

He shared a photo of her smiling next to him in a car with the caption “Cruising through life with my favorite co-pilot.”

Later in the month Tom took Vivian and Benjamin to Japan. Pictures from the trip showed them sightseeing and enjoying quality time together.