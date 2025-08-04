Sabrina Carpenter performs with Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza event

Sabrina Carpenter gave a spectacular performance as she headlined day 4 of Lollapalooza event in Chicago.

The Please Please Please singer made the event more memorable by inviting the iconic group, Earth, Wind & Fire to perform its most beloved hits.

The musicians performed Grammy nominated songs Let’s Groove and September.

They sang the lyrics back and forth on the stage and the Manchild crooner happily danced along both the tracks encouraging the crowd to sing along.

Carpenter's performance comes just ahead of the release of her new album Man’s Best Friend which will be released on August 29.

She recently achieved a milestone with new album’s single Manchild, which subsequently became her second number one single a few days after she announced Man’s Best Friend.

Alongside the Grammy winner, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Twice, Luke Combs, Rüfüs du Sol, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams and Doechii headlined Lollapalooza 2025.

The festival kicked off on Thursday at Grant Park in Chicago while Sunday marked the final day of the event.