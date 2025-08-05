Diddy's ex Gina Huynh breaks silence in shocking confession

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal drama took a surprising turn after his ex-girlfriend Virginia “Gina” Huynh stepped forward in his support.

Huynh, who was earlier named as “Victim-3” in the federal indictment against Combs, submitted a letter to the court on August 3 asking for his release on bail while he waits for his sentencing on October 3.

The music mogul is currently facing two charges related to the transportation of individuals to engage in prostitution.

In her letter, Huynh admitted that their relationship got its challenges but said that Combs tried to grow from his mistakes.

“Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made,” she wrote. “But he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

Her support came in contrast to letters from Cassie Ventura’s lawyer, stylist Deonte Nash and former chef Jourdan Atkinson. They warned the court that Combs could be a threat if allowed to walk free.

However, the woman stated the opposite of what those women said.

She described Combs as “cooperative, respectful and compliant” during the legal process. “Allowing him to be at home,” her letter said, “will also support the healing process for all involved.”

Back in May, federal prosecutor Maureen Comey told the court that Huynh hold “very personal and explosive details” in the case. But her appearance remained uncertain, as the prosecution said they couldn’t reach her legal team.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo pushed back at the time, saying, “They are the United States of America. They can get Gina into this courtroom if that is what they want to do. They are choosing not to.”