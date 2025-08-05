Kim Kardashian surprises fans with up-close look at kids’ grills

Kim Kardashian gave fans a look at her children’s shiny new accessories, sharing photos of her four kids showing off their diamond tooth gems in a new Instagram post on August 3.

The SKIMS founder revealed that North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm received grills from the Tooth Fairy over the years.

Psalm was seen with a gold Louis Vuitton gem on his front tooth, while Saint wore a full silver grill. His look was compared to Kanye West’s custom titanium grills.

Chicago and North wore round diamonds on their upper teeth and a Hello Kitty design on the lower row. “The tooth fairy has been good to us,” Kim wrote in the caption.

The Kardashians star also shared memories of her kids losing their baby teeth.

In one post, she included a letter Saint wrote when he lost his first tooth in January 2023. Instead of asking for money, he requested Robux, the online currency used in the game Roblox.

The fashion mogul fulfilled her son's wish with a Roblox gift card, a glittered two dollar bill and a note signed by the Tooth Fairy.

However, the post came just weeks after North celebrated her twelfth birthday in June. Kanye West's ex wife marked the day by sharing baby photos and videos of North playing piano as a toddler.

“My little baby North turns 12 years old today,” Kim wrote. “We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small.”

Kim Kardashian added that being North’s mother was the most special experience and promised her daughter she would always be by her side.