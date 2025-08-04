Jennifer Aniston gives rare sneak peek into her handbag

Jennifer Aniston lets fans get a glimpse into her handbag in a recent promotional video for her haircare range LolaVie.

The famed Rachel from Friends took to Instagram as she mistakenly showed her almost 45 million followers what she carried in her brown suede purse while she searched for her brand’s latest product.

In the latest video clip that has garnered 50,000 likes, she showed to her fans short glossy red manicure before she took out a small tube and gave her fans a close up look of it.

“Dry shampoo. It's awesome and it's finally out.”

She announced the launch of her new product on social media, “Our Dry Shampoo just dropped… and IT’S SO GOOD! I hope you love too! @lolavie.”

Aniston looked casual as she donned a simple gray tank top and a pair of jeans.

Not only did she show her purse belongings, but Bruce Almighty star’s video also featured her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan.

For the unversed, she is currently dating wellness coach, author, and hypnotist Jim Curtis.

However, she is not interested in revealing personal details of her relationship with Curtis.

She shared with Closer magazine, “No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life.”