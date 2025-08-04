Kelley Wolf ready to bare truth; Scott Wolf to worry now?

Kelley Wolf is ready to share her truth with the world.

Kelley and Scott Wolf divorce drama has already taken a messy turn and become a public spectacle.

Just a couple of days, Kelley had documented her attempt to enter into her family home in pursuit of some of her belongings and money – an act condemned even by her son.

Amid the chaos has come another video of Kelley who takes aim on ‘losers’ and reveals her plans to share her ‘truth’.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram Story Sunday, August 3 to share spilling her side of the story.

“May I have your attention … I think it’s time to tell my truth and well … I never lie … unless it’s worth it! Ha!” the caption of the post read.

“I like to win. Love you all!!! Except 10 people on earth. And they are LOSERS.”

She added in the caption, “So … Oops. I did it again. Checkmate bitch. I am JUST getting started and I’m still … alive??”

Kelley claimed in her caption that “a lot of people would like me to just crash and burn.”

“I may be crazy but I’m also SMART AF!! And you should be very proud of yourself if you follow MY lead,” Kelley concluded the video. “Let’s f***ing go.”