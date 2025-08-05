Justin Timberlake is resting at home after tour, Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake shares life update after tour and Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake is enjoying some well-earned downtime after wrapping up his two-year-long Forget Tomorrow World Tour and revealing a personal health battle.

The 44-year-old singer recently shared an update on Instagram, showing himself in a relaxed state wearing a sweatshirt that read, “I’m not doing s--- today. Mission accomplished,” with his tongue out and a playful expression that said it all.

Source: Instagram

Just days earlier, Timberlake made a more serious post, opening up about a recent Lyme disease diagnosis.

In a heartfelt message shared with fans on July 31, he wrote, “I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He added, “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

Lyme disease, which is spread through the bite of an infected tick, can cause symptoms like headaches, joint pain, fatigue, and fever.

Diagnosis is often confirmed through a specific blood test and the appearance of a signature bullseye rash near the bite.

The end of Timberlake’s world tour comes after a stretch of health challenges, including back pain, bronchitis, laryngitis, and an ankle injury, which caused several postponed or canceled performances.

Now, with the tour behind him, Timberlake seems focused on recovery and rest, and allowing himself the rest he clearly deserves.