‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ screenwriter reacts to public ‘interest’ in set pics

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is turning heads as fans and paparazzi flock filming locations to catch a glimpse of their favorite characters, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is embracing the hype with open arms.

Speaking with IndieWire, McKenna shared her excitement about the strong response, pointing out that the early attention only adds to the film’s momentum.

“People will stand outside just for a glimpse of these actors and these characters that they love because seeing them in wardrobe has really excited people, especially since it’s a fashion movie,” she said.

While some critics worry about potential spoilers, McKenna believes the genuine excitement from fans outweighs those concerns.

She noted, “We knew there would be a lot of interest. I personally hadn’t experienced this level of people coming out [to the set], but it’s the world we live in. In many ways, we’re speaking to a different world than we did in 2006.”

To her, the reaction is rooted in something meaningful.

“It stems from like a legitimate desire to see these characters again. As long as everyone’s safe, what an honor that people are still interested.”

20th Century Studios released the first official snaps of the film in July, featuring Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs. Since then, on-set photos have become hot property, especially outside high-end designer stores where filming has taken place.

Along with Hathaway, the film sees the return of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with original director David Frankel back behind the camera.

The sequel reportedly picks up with Streep’s Miranda Priestly as she navigates the fall of the magazine industry, forced into a power struggle with Blunt’s character, now a luxury executive who controls the advertising dollars Miranda desperately needs.