Doechii reacts to Lady Gaga calling singer’s music ‘legendary’

Doechii on Lady Gaga's praise

Doechii is still taking in the surreal moment of being praised by one of her idols, Lady Gaga.

The rising music star recently sat down with PEOPLE to reflect on her fast-growing career, and she didn’t hold back when it came to expressing how much Gaga’s words meant to her.

After presenting the pop icon with the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, Doechii received unexpected recognition of her own.

Gaga called her music “immediately legendary,” a compliment that left a lasting impact.

When asked how it felt to see someone like Lady Gaga praise her in such a powerful way, Doechii said, “I audibly gasped, literally. I'm the biggest Lady Gaga fan, and she is so dedicated to her creativity and pushing the limits, so for a legend like that to say that about me, it really, really validated me in a humbling way.”

Gaga had made the comments in a cover story with British Vogue published on July 10, where she spoke candidly about her admiration for Doechii’s artistry.

“You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary,” Gaga said. “That’s Doechii to me.” The 39-year-old continued her praise by saying she “fell in love” with the rapper’s music and highlighted Doechii’s “raw, deeply personal perspective.”

Gaga also spoke about the emotional weight behind the artist’s lyrics, sharing, “The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision – it struck me to the core.”

While the two artists haven’t shared much time together beyond that public moment, Doechii noted that being in Gaga’s presence was impactful in itself.

“No, not for advice,” she said when asked about any behind-the-scenes conversations.

“I think when you meet Lady Gaga, she naturally has an essence about her. You just kind of listen, and you don't even have to ask her for anything. I think she just pours herself naturally onto people.”

For Doechii, moments like this are more than just career milestones, they’re deeply personal.