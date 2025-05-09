Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone set friendship goals in Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrene considers Emma Stone her only best friend in Hollywood.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that both actresses navigate similar life stages and challenges as new mothers.

“Jennifer adores Emma, she’s one of her very best friends and was one of the first to meet the new baby,” revealed an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer welcomed her first child, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022 and a second child lately, though details about the gender and name are being kept private.

The source noted that it won’t “surprise anyone that Emma is a godparent” to Jennifer’s new baby.

“They are that close, but they’re both fiercely private when it comes to their kids so that’s not something they would announce,” explained an insider.

Interestingly, Emma also has one daughter with husband Dave McCary, who is of Cy’s age.

The source mentioned, “Emma was one of the first people Jennifer called after she had the baby.”

“Being able to spend some time outside the house and off of mom-duty with her was a priority,” said an insider.

First Emma and Jennifer have been close friends for so long and now their kids are sharing in their tight-knit friendship.

The source pointed out, “It’s great because their kids get along well, which makes it easy to get together because they can turn it into a playdate.”

“Jennifer feels so lucky to have a friend that gets her on so many levels,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “Being a woman in the industry and a mom — it’s a very unique situation. Not a lot of people can relate, and Emma can.”