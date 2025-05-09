Sarah Ferguson joins King Charles, royal family to mark historic event

King Charles' former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson released an emotional statement to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Duchess of York joined the royals in order to honour the veterans and war heroes on historic occasion.

On Instagram, Sarah shared two black and white photos: one from the past featuring soldiers, and another image showing her remembering those who sacrificed their lives in World War Two.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother penned, "Today, on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we pause to remember the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and spirit of those who fought for our freedom."

"We all owe them a debt that can never truly be repaid, but we honour their memory by living with kindness, resilience and hope. Lest we forget."

Notably, Sarah's message came amid King Charles and senior royals' heartwarming tributes for the veterans and forces in several festivities marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Most recently, the monarch marked history by delivering a speech at 9 pm, the exact same time his grandfather, King George VI, made a radio broadcast on VE day in 1945.

In his significant address to the attendees at Horse Guards Parade, the King urged the world to prevent conflict and make decisions by holding dialogues for a peaceful present and future.