Gwyneth Paltrow gives rare insight into parenting two kids

The Goop founder talked about raising her two kids, and suggestions she gave it to her 20-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, and her 19-year-old son, Moses Martin, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“I think I really encourage them to be true to themselves and like to do what feels right to them,'” said the 52-year-old while speaking to PEOPLE at the Gwyneth Paltrow X Genesis House 'The Forest Within' exhibition in New York City.

“I think like all the mistakes I made were being talked in or out of something,” explained the Iron Man actress.

Reflecting on parenting, Paltrow revealed she wanted her kids to be really true to their idea of their purpose and their individuality.

While discussing her daughter, the Avengers: Endgame actress stated, “Apple still has another year of college, so, you know, I'm like right, soak it in, and you know, it goes really fast.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow opened up that she could find time to see her kids these days despite their packed schedules.

“My son's on, they're both on the East Coast — he's on the East Coast and she's southeast,” remarked the Contagion actress.

Paltrow told the outlet, “I did a movie here in the fall, and it was great because I got to see my son and stepson, who were just very close by quite a lot, which was really nice.”

The Thanks for Sharing actress pointed out that she mentioned seeing Apple over the weekend and now “they are coming home”.

“They're done for the year, so I can't, I can't wait,” she added.