Queen Camilla reduced to tears by King Charles at big event

Queen Camilla fought back her tears as King Charles III delivered heartfelt speech to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday.

The 77-year-old became visibly emotional, trying to control her tears as the monarch called for the nation to rededicate itself to peace.

The King was also moved while echoing the historic address given by his grandfather King George VI. He even spoke at precisely 9pm, the exact time King George VI addressed the nation from Buckingham Palace on May 8, 1945.

In his address, the King emphasised on ending clashes, calling on the country to "rededicate ourselves" to "the cause of freedom" and "the prevention of conflict".

The King's words carried particular weight against the backdrop of current global conflicts.

His call for unity and peace resonated throughout the ceremony, saying: "We should remind ourselves of the words of our great wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, who said 'meeting jaw to jaw is better than war'."

Queen Camilla's response to the King words was telling as she appeared wiping out her tears.

Princess Kate and Prince William joined the King at Westminster Abbey. However, their kids George, Charlotte and Louis were absent.