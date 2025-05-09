Shia LaBeouf reveals three Hollywood stars helped him stay sober

Shia LaBeouf has recently named three Hollywood stars who helped him stay during sobriety journey.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Fury actor credited his sobriety to three iconic stars including Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and Josh Brolin who helped him get back on track in life.

Shia recalled he first met Mel in 2022, two years after the abuse allegations first surfaced, when the Aussie actor introduced Shia to Latin mass church services while he was researching a movie.

The Disturbia actor confirmed that he and Mel “are very close to each other,” as he said, “Big respect, big love. He’s always been very lovely to me.”

Shia also talked about Sean who “also showed up and motivated me to do this as a play”.

“There was a bunch of guys that I looked up to that just started popping up. I had never, ever felt that kind of love — not like that,” he admitted.

When asked if his and Sean’s friendship could be a “gateway to rehabilitation,” Shia mentioned, “I hope so. I hope my whole life is about that.”

“I hope my whole life is squaring things, getting it right. It’s what I want to do with the rest of my life. And there’s a lot of things to get right,” explained the 38-year-old.

The Transformers star noted, “I’m blessed that I still have this craft and I’m still allowed to do it at a high level with the highest.”

“It feels like a miracle,” added Shia.

Meanwhile, Shia made a comeback with a new movie from writer-director David Mamet called Henry Johnson, which will be released in theaters today (May 9).