Harry Styles makes rare appearance in Rome as new Pope announced

Harry Styles makes rare appearance at St. Peter’s Square greeting new Pope

Harry Styles made an unusual appearance in Rome during the welcome ceremony of the new Pope Leo XIV.

The As It Was singer was seen in the crowd while the new pope was being announced, who also later appeared to share his first public remarks in his new position.

The three-time Grammy award winner kept a low profile as he wore a grey cap along with black sunglasses and a blue shirt.

The Sign of the Times crooner quickly became a subject of discussion among fans on X (Twitter).

One user said, "Harry Styles is so random, one day he’s at the Grammys winning album of the year, then he’s running a marathon in Japan...But he could also be in Rome waiting for the announcement of the new pope, I love being his fan."

Another quipped, "Can’t believe the new pope got a glimpse of Harry Styles on his first day of the new job."

Meanwhile, the new Pope Leo XIV is both the first American and North American to be named for the sacred position.

During his first public speech, he addressed the crowd saying, "God loves us. God loves you all. And evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God. Therefore, without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, let us go forward."