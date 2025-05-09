King Charles makes history with powerful speech on VE Day 80th anniversary

King Charles delivered a powerful speech as key royal members gathered to mark VE Day's 80th anniversary.

The monarch and senior royals joined 10,000 guests, including veterans, for a music concert at Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace.

In a historic move, the King addressed the attendees at 9 pm, the exact same time that his grandfather, King George VI, made a radio broadcast on VE day in 1945.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father paid a heartfelt tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives in World War Two.

Charles recalled his grandfather's meaningful words, urging the world to believe in dialogue rather than conflict.

"As we reach the conclusion of the 80th anniversary commemorations, we should remind ourselves of the words of our great wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, who said 'Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war,'" the King said.

He added, "In so doing, we should also rededicate ourselves not only to the cause of freedom but to renewing global commitments to restoring a just peace where there is war, to diplomacy, and to the prevention of conflict."

King Charles wholeheartedly extended gratitude to people who served in the "Armed Forces, the uniformed services, the Home Front, indeed all the people of this country, the Commonwealth and beyond whose firm resolve and fortitude helped destroy" the wrongdoers.

The monarch said their debt can "never truly be repaid, but we can, and we will, remember them."