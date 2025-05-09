Millie Bobby Brown wears her heart on ‘swimsuit’ in unseen photo

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a new set of never-before-seen photos with her husband, Jake Bongiovo, and fans couldn’t help but notice a sweet little detail in one of the snaps.

Celebrating her husband’s 23rd birthday on her official Instagram account, the Stranger Things star posted a carousel of pictures, and one showed her donning a custom one-piece sequined swimsuit with her partner’s initials on it.

In the photo of the couple’s Croatian honeymoon in October 2024, "JB" was embellished on the white beaded look adorned with a heart on the top right of the suit and a giant bow across her chest.

"Happy birthday hubby [three red heart emojis] there’s no one like you," the Enola Holmes actress wrote in the caption of her Wednesday, May 9, social media post.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi, who is the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, rocked a white short-sleeve button-up shirt with yellow "Hubby" embroidery on his left shoulder.

It is pertinent to note that snapshots were taken during their getaway following their second wedding in Tuscany, Italy, where the actress wowed in four bridal looks to say "I do."

Brown and Bongiovi first tied the knot in a secret and intimate ceremony in May 2024.