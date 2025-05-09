Kate Cassidy gets nothing from Liam Payne’s million-dollar estate

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is only left with a broken heart and no share of the late One Direction singer’s million-dollar fortune.

Following the Night Changes hitmaker’s tragic death at the young age of 33, his entire $32.2 million estate will be placed in a trust for his eight-year-old son, Bear, whom Liam welcomed with his former partner Cheryl Cole.

Notably, the Teardrops singer passed away—without leaving a will—on October 16 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Now, a close source told Page Six that Liam's entire estate will go to his son, saying, "Everything goes to Bear. Nobody else gets anything," not even his last girlfriend.

In addition, the BBC reported that Cheryl, 41, has been named the estate administrator alongside attorney Richard Mark Bray.

According to British law, the deceased's child will inherit the estate if there is no husband, wife or civil partner.

Not only Kate, but Liam’s parents, Geoff and Karen and sisters Nicola and Ruth are not expected to get anything as well.

According to Page Six, Liam had set Kate up with a $10,000 monthly allowance and allowed her to use his credit card for additional expenses. She reportedly went on frequent shopping sprees funded by the singer.

However, amid rumour that Kate hoped to be cared for by Liam estate, a close friend cleared the air saying, "Kate has money of her own."

"She doesn’t have the money that Liam had, of course, but she’s not broke," the source explained in December 2024. "She makes money through social media partnerships. She won’t be living the same lifestyle she was living with Liam, but she’s going to be OK."

Kate, who reportedly genuinly mourned Liam’s death without caring about her financial setback, started dating the late 1D star in late 2022.