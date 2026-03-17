Barry Keoghan reveals why he won't play James Bond
The actor said villain role suits him better
Barry Keoghan might not be the next James Bond.
As the fans are anticipating who is going to take over the 007 spy role, the Saltburn actor believes he does not "fit the criteria" to be the one amid speculations.
Barry has apparently put the rumors to rest, noting he would rather choose to be the villain than take over the "iconic" role.
It is pertinent to mention that the role was previously played by Daniel Craig.
Barry told Radio Times in a recent interview, "(James Bond is) an iconic role and a lot of weight and pressure comes with that."
The 33-year-old actor admitted that he liked seeing his name among the stars for the next 007, but he shared he is not the one.
"It's nice to see your name go up there, but I don't think I fit the criteria for James Bond," Barry noted.
He then jokingly added, "I'd rather come in and do the villain. The man teasing Bond, that's more me."
As per reports, the next installment of James Bond is set to film at the end of this year, however, the name for the next 007 star has not been announced.
A TV source told The Sun, "This well and truly starts the firing gun on naming who the new 007 will be, with speculation already rife about who will inherit the Walther PPK and Licence To Kill.
"The pairing with Prime Video raises the possibility that the new movie might drop in cinemas and on the streamer simultaneously, or at least around the same time."
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