Teyana Taylor responds after reaction to Amy Madigan’s win goes viral: 'Miserable hearts forget the face of happiness'

Teyanna Taylor is defending her reaction to Amy Madigan’s Oscar win.

The One Battle After Another actress, who lost the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category to Weapons villain Amy Madigan, called out critics by taking to her X account.

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“The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness,” Taylor wrote, mentioning the X user who shared her reaction video when Madigan received her accolade at the 98th Academy Award.

“They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon,” she continued.

It is pertinent to mention that when Zoe Saldana announced Madigan as a winner, Taylor popped up from her seat with excitement and clapped for her fellow nominee happily.

The All is Fair actress added, “Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned…how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity.”

Madigon was not the only one whose win was celebrated by Taylor. She cheered on Michael B. Jordan’s win, who received his first-ever Oscar, beating other notable names including Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

Taylor also stepped on the stage with her One Battle After Another castmates as her film won the Best Picture award that evening.