Miles Caton reveals how he celebrated 'Sinners' big Oscars night
The rising star cheers Michael B. Jordan after his historic Oscars victory
Sinners' breakout star, Miles Caton, lost his voice during the success of the film during the Oscars night.
Following a wild celebration, as described by Miles, after the 98th Academy Awards show, the aspiring actor was recently seen at the Los Angeles International Airport, where he could barely talk due to partying hard.
As reported by TMZ, the 21-year-old actor revealed he had lost his voice after celebrating his costar Michael B. Jordan's first Oscar win following the ceremony.
In a chat with E! News during the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, he said, “I wanted that so bad for him, man.”
“He put in the work, he put in the time, he’s done this for so long—and he deserves this. So, I’m excited for him, happy for him," Miles added.
The night marked one of the strongest moments for the rising actor as the success of his movie gave him the spotlight as well.
The Ryan Coogler-directed film had a successful night at the Oscars as it took home four major awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor.
The Best Actor was received by Michael, who made history as the sixth black Hollywood actor to ever win the category.
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