Fetty Wap announces comeback with new album following early prison release

Fetty Wap’s new album is arriving sooner than you think!

The 34-year-old rapper announced on Instagram that his fourth album, Zavier, will drop on March 27.

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"When you lose the money everybody think that’s the worst part,” Fetty said in the black-and-white clip.

He further said, “When it get real quiet that’s when it hit different. I got so used to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I even knew who Zavier was.

"Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide for real, not who I really was," added the Trap Queen crooner. "When they take everything away, what you got left is the person your momma made."

The announcement comes just two and a half months after Fetty was released from prison. The My Way hitmaker was sentenced to prison in May 2023 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Speaking to Billboard about his upcoming album, Fetty said it's a "reflection of a new chapter in my life."

“I’m just happy and grateful to be back and thankful that my fans didn’t forget about me. I’m so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down," he said in his statement.

"I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me," continued the rapper. "Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. "

Fetty added, "I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most."