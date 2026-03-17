Why Jamie Lee Curtis says Timothee Chalamet's opera controversy 'is going to happen to all of us'?

Jamie Lee Curtis says Timothee Chalamet's remark 'is going to happen to all of us'

Timothee Chalamet might or might not “regret” his opera and ballet comment, but now Jamie Lee Curtis think his remark is “okay” after previously calling out the Dune star.

During the premiere of her new film Sender, the 67-year-old actress, in the wake of Chalamet's "no one cares" about opera remark, opened up about how "every single word" is "recorded" in today's era and what happened with Chalamet is "going to happen to all of us."

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“He’s a talented kid and he made a stupid comment that he’s going to regret,” Curtis told Den of Geek at SXSW. “And that’s okay."

"In today’s marketplace, where every single word we say is recorded, it’s going to happen to all of us," she continued.

Recalling a similar incident that happened to her, Curtis said, "It certainly happened to me, and I’ve been raked over the coals for things I said on a podcast about something once—when in fact, it wasn’t what I said, but I got reamed for it, and that’s okay." We’re all grown-ups.

Though Chalmet is "growing up", Curtis believes "he regrets his comments."

"And if he doesn’t, that’s okay too, but it was a silly comment that obviously denigrated a beautiful art form," she added.

Chalamet's opera comment controversy came after he sat down for a chat with his Interstellar costar Matthew McConaughey back in February.

"I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there," he said during the talk.

"I just lost 14 cents in viewership, I just took shots for no reason," Timothee added.