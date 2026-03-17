Jordin Sparks exposes Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' prize money claim: 'This is little crazy'

Jordin Sparks has cleared the air about her winning prize on American Idol after Kelly Clarkson’s recent claim.

For those unaware, Clarkson hosted the Traitors season 4 winners, Daniel Radcliffe and Rob Rausch, on the March 11 episode of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Advertisement

While touching on the topic of prize money, Rausch revealed he had not received his $220,800 prize yet, to which she said, "You know what? I relate to this so hardcore.”

Clarkson shared, "I literally was on [American Idol], and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars’ or whatever. No, you didn’t. It was, like, a million dollars worth of investment in you.”

The American singer-songwriter then went on to share that she has not yet been given the car prize she was promised as the winner of American Idol season 1 in 2002.

Sparks appeared on the Monday, March 16 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Shenielle, where co-host Justin Sylvester, who was a substitute of Jenna Bush Hager, inquired about the claims that not all American Idol winners are given their due prizes.

Responding to his question, the American Idol season 6 winner revealed, “I got my car.”

She then defended the show by saying, “Look, I wasn’t a part of Season 1. But the first season of anything is a little crazy.”

“I hope they give her one now. Send her a Ford," Sparks said.