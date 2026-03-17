Oscars host 'for life'? Conan O'Brien's future addressed by exec

Conan O'Brien might become Oscar host "for life,” he just needs to confirm it.

During the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, the comedian Oscar host “for life” comment was mentioned as a joke while Conan himself hilariously said at one point in the evening that he will be “a Waymo in a tux" next year.

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But Rob Mills, the executive VP in charge of the Oscars telecast, who is also associated with Disney, seemed serious about it.

Rob told Variety on Monday, “Oh, that is no joke, Conan is host for life, yes."

As the exec revealed, Conan "hasn’t even accepted yet."

"He’s just being told. We’re assuming that was not a comedy bit. We’re going to treat that as if that was fact," the Oscar official added.

Responding to Conan's joke about the last Oscar human host, Rob said, "Well, let’s put it this way. Conan has, obviously, a standing offer to host as long as he wants."

But, “if Conan doesn’t come back," Rob noted, he "can’t promise that next year’s host will be human.”

“One-hundred percent we’d love him back,” he insisted.

It is pertinent to mention that ABC channel and the Oscars contract is ending after two year and the annual award ceremony telecast will shift to YouTube.