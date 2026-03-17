Cher's new diamond ring sparks curiosity about her love life with beau Alexander Edwards

Cher’s recent appearance at her son’s wedding stirs serious speculations about her love life.

For those unaware, the 79-year-old actress and singer’s son, Chaz Bono, tied the knot with his first love Shara Blue Mathes after nine years of their relationship on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

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At the wedding ceremony, Cher was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring on her ring finger, raising questions about her romantic life amid her relationship with much-younger beau, Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Notably, neither of the partners has spoken about their rumoured engagement; however, Rustin Yasavolian, CEO at Masina Diamonds, claimed the ring would be between five and seven carats and worth "$350,000 to $400,000” given its quality.

He told Radar Online, "The beautiful thing about the pear shape is that its elongated silhouette gives it a larger appearance than its actual carat weight.”

"The issue some people face when designing elaborate engagement rings is that they sometimes don't blend well with other rings or bands,” Yasavolian noted.

According to Hane Kaneko, an heirloom jewels curator based in Los Angeles, the centre stone was likely somewhere around six carats, as it “looks to be of a high color and clarity"

Considering the "sides of the diamond have nice larger facets,” Cher’s ring could be a "high cut/clarity antique cushion" shape.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mamma Mia! star and Edwards have been dating each other since November 2022.

A well-placed insider told the same outlet in December 2025 that “she has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May.”

The Strong Enough songstress “sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal," they claimed.

Cher and her boyfriend Edwards, a music executive by profession, have a 40-year age difference.